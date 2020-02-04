Kevin Love Comments on Possibly Having Played Last Home Game in Cleveland | Cavaliers Nation

If Kevin Love gets traded within the next few days, Monday’s game against the New York Knicks may have been his last time wearing a wine and gold uniform in Cleveland.

Love’s 33 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers were a season-high, but they weren’t enough to give them the victory as they fell to the Knicks in overtime, 139-134. The performance was one of a few personal highlights this season for Love, who also added 13 rebounds and six assists.

Asked whether it has crossed his mind that the Knicks outing could be his final home game as a Cavalier, the five-time All-Star responded as though he was content with the fact that he doesn’t hold the cards to his future.

“Naw, it’s funny, I didn’t even consider that, oddly, not until this very moment,” Love said. “It could be the same thing for a few guys here. Tristan [Thompson] didn’t play tonight, I just don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll let the chips fall, I’ve been saying that. But I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard.”

Love has been the subject of trade rumors almost as soon as the 2019-20 season began, with many believing that he might end up on a title contender before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Portland Trail Blazers were suspected to be one of the teams interested in dealing for the veteran big man, but their recent trade with the Sacramento Kings may have put Love outside of the Blazers’ reach.

A recent report also says that the trade market isn’t too excited about Love right now.

As in years past, a lot can happen in the hours and days leading to the trade deadline. Whether Love’s vision of staying with the Cavs all the way to the end of the season comes true will be determined soon enough.