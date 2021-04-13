- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen make major strides in returning from injury for Cavs
Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen make major strides in returning from injury for Cavs
- Updated: April 13, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers may get a big boost soon.
Cavs big men Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen participated in the team’s practice on Tuesday.
#Cavs Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen both practiced today before leaving for Charlotte. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton participated in a limited capacity.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 13, 2021
Allen, 22, has been out of action since suffering a concussion in late March.
The center is a key part of the franchise’s rebuild. The Cavs acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden trade.
In a Cavs uniform this season, Allen is collecting 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He’s started in 21 of the 32 games he’s played in for Cleveland.
As for Nance, he’s been dealing with a strange illness. The veteran has lost a massive amount of weight due to the mystery sickness.
The stalwart is averaging 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. He’s one of the Cavs’ most valuable players.
There is hope Allen and Nance can make their returns to the floor on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
