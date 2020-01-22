Report: Cavs and Tristan Thompson Have Mutual Interest in 'Staying Together for a Long Time' | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be looking to unload veteran talent prior to next month’s trade deadline, but chances are good they’ll be trying to hold onto big man Tristan Thompson.

In fact, according to SI.com’s Sam Amico, both the Cavs and Thompson want to stay together going forward.

“I think the Cavs and Tristan have a common ground that they both have interest in staying together for a long time,” Amico recently said. “If that works out, I don’t know.”

Amico went on to express his belief that the Cavs could get a better return in a trade for Thompson than they would for fellow veteran Kevin Love.

That being said, where Love has failed to meet expectations as a leader for a young and rebuilding roster, Thompson has vastly exceeded them.

Throughout the season, he has acted as a voice of support and stability for young players like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

He is also enjoying a career year. He is currently averaging 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The primary reason why Thompson would be traded prior to the deadline is because he is set to become a free agent this offseason. If the Cavs believe he will likely sign elsewhere this summer, they may try to recoup some value for him via trade.

It would be wonderful to see Thompson continue his career as a Cavs lifer. Hopefully, both sides are able to come to an agreement to make that possible.

Comments

comments