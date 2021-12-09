Report: Lauri Markkanen not expected to miss Cavs games while fulfilling Finnish military requirement

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen may need to serve in the Finnish military next year, which could jeopardize his availability for a potential playoff run and a number of games the following season.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that Markkanen “is not expected” to sit out any games for the Cavs even as he fulfills his military obligations.

“Markkanen, 24, is expected to fulfill his military requirement for Finland but is not expected to miss any games for the Cavaliers, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the East with a 14-12 record,” wrote Scotto.

The Finnish big man’s agent also addressed the situation.

“Lauri takes great pride in being from and representing Finland in the NBA,” Markkanen’s agent, Michael Lelchitski of SIG Sports, told HoopsHype in a statement. “One of his civic requirements is serving in the Finnish military. He is prepared to fulfill that duty at the appropriate time.”

For now, it is unclear how things are going to play out when it comes to Markkanen’s availability to suit up for the Cavs. If Markkanen doesn’t miss a single game due to his civic requirements, that would certainly be good news for the organization and its fans.

Markkanen has been playing well for Cleveland this season, starting in all 17 games he has appeared in. He is currently averaging 14.5 points per game this season, which is the fourth-most on the team. He is also contributing 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 3-pointers per contest.

The Cavs have been one of the most surprising teams so far this year and are on track to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.