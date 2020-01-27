Tristan Thompson Among Those Campaigning for NBA to Retire Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 | Cavaliers Nation

The NBA lost a legend on Sunday when former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant tragically passed away.

During Sunday’s handful of NBA games, players could be seen openly expressing their sorrow over the loss. Many players simply broke down in tears before, during or after their games.

Given that reaction, it didn’t come as a surprise when many players came forward with their own ideas on how to remember and honor Bryant.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson is amongst a growing group that believes the entire league should retire the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys that Bryant wore during his career.

ALL NBA teams should retire the numbers 8 AND 24 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

It may seem like a drastic choice, but given Bryant’s impact on the NBA and game of basketball at large, it might be perfectly fitting.

For years, Bryant was one of the biggest stars in the NBA. In his career, he won five championships and was named to 18 All-Star games. He also won one MVP award and was named Finals MVP two times.

For many current NBA stars, Bryant was one of the players that inspired them to pursue their basketball dreams in the first place. Some of those players were eventually lucky enough to gain Bryant as a friend and mentor

While no sign of respect will bring Bryant back, retiring his numbers would ensure that the league never will never forget him.

Only time will tell what the NBA decides to do to make sure that the spirit Bryant brought to the game will remain in the league for years to come.