Report: Cavs showing interest in Doug McDermott and Alec Burks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to improve their roster this offseason after going 22-50 last season.

A part of their offseason plans have been revealed, according to a recent report.

“That means the Cavs need to set their sights elsewhere,” wrote Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. “Sources say they are considering splitting the exception among two players, depending on the target, but would use the full MLE on the right fit.”

The Cavs are reportedly showing interest in Doug McDermott and Alec Burks as they try to improve the shooting on their roster.

“Indiana sharpshooter Doug McDermott will get consideration, sources say,” Fedor wrote. “But that will be a battle. Shooters get paid in this league. A source suggested the Cavs would likely have to go an extra guaranteed year to boost their appeal.”

McDermott averaged 13.6 points per game for the Indiana Pacers last season while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

As for Burks, the Cavs are interested in reuniting with the versatile guard.

“Alec Burks is another possibility,” Fedor wrote. “The Cavs like him and would be interested in a reunion, a source says. Burks played about half a season with the Cavs in 2018-19 before getting sent to Sacramento in a three-team trade that netted Cleveland a first-round-pick.”

Burks found a role with the New York Knicks last season, as he averaged 12.7 points per game and shot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Burks would give Cleveland a strong scoring punch off the bench.

Burks and McDermott would help the Cavs, but there is no guarantee Cleveland will be able to sign either player.