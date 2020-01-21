Report: Officer Suspended for Filming Delonte West While Shirtless and Handcuffed | Cavaliers Nation

- Report: Officer Suspended for Filming Delonte West While Shirtless and Handcuffed
Report: Officer Suspended for Filming Delonte West While Shirtless and Handcuffed
- Updated: January 21, 2020
On Monday, a video clip of former Cleveland Cavalier Delonte West went viral on social media.
The clip showed West being detained in handcuffs while being questioned about an apparent incident he was allegedly involved in.
This is not funny 😕 #socialmedia I'm sure some of your family members are battling with the same demons. #DelonteWest pic.twitter.com/rulc1bYR69
— Own Your Masters (@ThaArchitect) January 21, 2020
The video was recorded by a police officer in Prince George’s County in Maryland. He was suspended on Tuesday following an investigation.
According to a police statement, officers responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, which is located adjacent to the Potomac River. They found out that West and a man who he knew had gotten into an argument earlier in the day.
According to police, that man refused to press charges against West.
Another video also surfaced yesterday of a man who was believed to be West getting beaten up while lying face down on a freeway in the Washington, D.C. area.
Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6
— Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020
It’s unknown if this incident had anything to do with West being detained.
West had a fairly productive eight-year NBA career as a role player, most notably with the Cavs in the late 2000s. Since leaving the NBA in 2012, he’s reportedly been homeless and dealing with mental health issues.
