Report: Caris LeVert allegedly had rare $93K watch stolen during party at Los Angeles-area home

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert allegedly had a rare watch worth $93,000 stolen during a party, according to TMZ.

“Caris LeVert’s super rare watch was allegedly stolen at a party earlier this month…and now, TMZ Sports has learned the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is asking cops for help in getting it back,” TMZ reported. “Law enforcement tells us…LeVert told cops it all went down on Aug. 1 during a bash at his Los Angeles-area home. “According to cops, someone was seen in LeVert’s bedroom during the festivities…and when the hooper went to check out the situation, he noticed his watch case was open and his $93,000 Peugeot was missing.”

It’s awful to hear that someone would possibly steal a watch from LeVert’s home, but hopefully he will be able to get it back with the help of law enforcement.

LeVert has signed a few big contracts during his NBA career, including a two-year, $32 million pact with the Cavaliers this offseason. Earlier in his career, LeVert inked a three-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets that was worth $52.5 million.

According to TMZ, LeVert filed a grand theft report with the Los Angeles Police Department in an attempt to have his watch recovered. There has not been an arrest made yet in the case.

LeVert appeared in 74 games for the Cavs during the 2022-23 season, making 30 starts. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and an impressive 39.2 percent from the 3-point line.

A solid scorer from the outside, LeVert is certainly a valuable player for Cleveland going forward. He showed he can play at a high level alongside Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland last season, and he gives the Cavs some proven shooting on the outside – something the team lacked in the playoffs last season.

With LeVert returning and the Cavs adding Max Strus in Georges Niang, the team should be better suited to succeed in the 2024 postseason.

During the team’s postseason action in the 2022-23 campaign, LeVert played 34.0 minutes per game and averaged 15.0 points per game. He was instrumental in Cleveland’s Game 2 victory over the New York Knicks in the first round, scoring 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field (4-of-9 from beyond the arc).

Hopefully, the Los Angeles Police Department will be able to help LeVert recover his stolen watch so he doesn’t have to find a way to replace it.