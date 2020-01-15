Darius Garland Reacts to Recording His First Career Double-Double | Cavaliers Nation

- Darius Garland Reacts to Recording His First Career Double-Double
- Report: Cavs Apply for Disabled Player Exception in Wake of Dylan Windler Injury
- Former Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue Admits He Wishes He Were Still in Cleveland
- Report: Paul George to Miss Tuesday’s Game vs. Cavs
- Kevin Love Preaches Positivity Amid Recent Cavs Success: ‘We’re Definitely Playing Better Now’
- Darius Garland Passes Kyrie Irving in Meaningful Stat for Cavs Rookie
- Video: Tristan Thompson Dunks on LeBron James, Proceeds to Stare Him Down
- Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- John Beilein Gushes Over ‘Tremendous Growth’ From This Season’s Cavs
- Cavs Veterans Offer Incredible Praise for Collin Sexton and Darius Garland
Darius Garland Reacts to Recording His First Career Double-Double
- Updated: January 15, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland is slowly becoming more comfortable playing in the NBA, and it showed in his most recent game.
Garland recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 assists in the Cavaliers’ 128-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
He took note of his memorable performance following the game.
Though his averages of 12.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game aren’t exactly jumping off the stat sheet, his play of late has been quite impressive.
In his last nine games, Garland has registered 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per contest. His improved field-goal percentage is also notable.
He has improved a season average of 40.9 percent shooting from the field up to 48.2 percent over that aforementioned nine-game period.
Clearly, Garland is not exaggerating when he says that the game is slowing down for him.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login