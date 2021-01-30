- Collin Sexton campaigns for fans to send him to All-Star Game
Collin Sexton campaigns for fans to send him to All-Star Game
- Updated: January 30, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is on a tear to begin the 2020-21 season.
The third-year guard has firmly placed himself in consideration to play in the All-Star Game this season.
Sexton took to Twitter to help encourage fans to vote for him for the illustrious honor.
— Collin 'Young Bull' Sexton (@CollinSexton02) January 30, 2021
The No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Sexton has shot the ball extremely well this season.
He is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Cavs guard is averaging 24.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Sexton has helped lead Cleveland to a 9-10 record so far this season, and it looks like he is taking the next step as a scorer.
Earning an appearance in his first All-Star Game would be a major way for Sexton to announce to the rest of the league that he has arrived as a young star.
