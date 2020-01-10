LeBron James Dedicates Heartwarming Message to Tristan Thompson After Career Night | Cavaliers Nation

Following the outstanding performance of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson on Thursday night, his friend and former teammate LeBron James offered a loving salute on social media.

Thompson scored a career-high 35 points in the game. He also grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked three shots, handed out a trio of assists and collected a steal in the Cavs’ overtime road win over the Detroit Pistons.

Always known for his prowess on the boards, Thompson has made a concerted effort this season to increase his scoring output. Thursday’s performance was the latest example of that.

The nine-year veteran is now averaging 12.9 points per game this season.

In the game against the Pistons, Thompson was especially effective with his shooting, connecting on 15-of-20 from the field.

The victory was badly needed for a Cavaliers team that had entered the Detroit game with a 10-27 record. In addition to those woes, the team was also dealing with the aftermath of controversial remarks made by Cavaliers head coach John Beilein.

Thompson is hoping to deliver a strong season on the court since he’ll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. That has made Thompson the topic of trade rumors.

Conceivably, James’ current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, could make a trade offer for Thompson to reunite him with James. Of course, whether or not the Cavaliers agree to any prospective deal remains to be seen.

