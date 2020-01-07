Former Cavs Players Have Heated Debate About Kevin Love's Ability to Lead | Cavaliers Nation

- Former Cavs Players Have Heated Debate About Kevin Love’s Ability to Lead
- Report: Cavs Have Asked Kevin Love to Help Them Trade Him
- Report: Kevin Love Frustrated by Young Core’s ‘Lack of Growth’
- Report: Cavs Sign Guard Levi Randolph to Two-Way Contract
- Report: Cavs to Waive Alfonzo McKinnie and Tyler Cook From Roster
- Kevin Porter Jr. Sends Heartfelt Message to Cavs Fans After Injury News
- Report: Cavs Offer Update on Severity of Kevin Porter Jr.’s Injury
- Cavs Teammates Offer Support and Optimism Following Kevin Porter Jr.’s Scary Injury
- Video: Kevin Porter Jr. Lets Out Loud Scream as He Suffers Devastating Knee Injury
- Report: Kevin Love Will Not Be Disciplined for Outburst vs. OKC Thunder
Former Cavs Players Have Heated Debate About Kevin Love’s Ability to Lead
- Updated: January 7, 2020
The locker room of the Cleveland Cavaliers is reportedly full of bad vibes, and plenty of them seem to be emanating from Kevin Love.
Former Cavs players Kendrick Perkins and Channing Frye, both of whom once played with Love, are divided on whether the five-time All-Star is a toxic presence.
Well damn. Being a leader ain’t easy huh Kevin? https://t.co/Xr97f5y9ZU
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 5, 2020
You see who’s guarding him? https://t.co/0Wsk37N51Q
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 5, 2020
Ok. Let’s just talk about his basketball situation. What do you think? https://t.co/SkN2fwymR4
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 5, 2020
https://t.co/e6C0ZX7FpC pic.twitter.com/PwgHsY4pad
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 5, 2020
To be fair, there were no real reports of Love causing problems in the past, especially when the Cavs appeared in the NBA Finals four straight years. This is despite the fact that, by his own admission, he was dealing with serious anxiety issues.
On a team comprised mostly of very young players who are yet to fully develop, Love has been apparently depended on by the Cavs to provide some veteran leadership.
But the adjustment from winning an NBA championship to playing on one of the league’s worst teams can take its toll on even the most positive souls.
Love is still being productive on the court, averaging 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds a game while hitting 37.6 percent of his 3-pointers.
The Cavs have been actively trying to trade him, but teams seem reluctant to pull the trigger, partly because of Love’s huge contract and his injury history.
Perhaps he will revert back to his good side if and when he is dealt to a contender.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login