Cavs pay tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek with reference to 2016 NBA title

The Cleveland Cavaliers took time on Sunday to acknowledge the death of “Jeopardy” game-show host Alex Trebek by showing a snippet from the long-running show that dealt with the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship.

Trebek was 80 years old when he passed away early Sunday morning after having battled pancreatic cancer for close to two years. In March 2019, he publicly announced his diagnosis of the disease that often develops without symptoms.

Despite undergoing treatments since that time, Trebek continued to host the syndicated program that originally began on NBC in 1964. However, Trebek began hosting a revived version in 1984 and had been at the helm for that entire run.

Trebek is survived by his wife and three children.