- Cavs pay tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek with reference to 2016 NBA title
- Andre Drummond reveals his immediate reaction to Joe Biden winning presidential election
- Cavs big man Kevin Love has pointed plea for Joe Biden after securing presidency
- LeBron James drops epic photoshop of Joe Biden and Donald Trump to celebrate election results
- Report: Those in NBA circles think Cavs guard Collin Sexton is a glorified bench player
- Report: Cavs have put Kevin Love back on NBA trade market
- Basketball skills guru who’s trained LeBron James says Kevin Porter Jr. among ‘best iso wings’ in NBA
- Former Cavs big man claps back at Donald Trump for wanting to stop the vote
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. drawing strong interest in NBA’s trade market
- Report: Tristan Thompson not yet satisfied with compensation Cavs offering in new deal
Cavs pay tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek with reference to 2016 NBA title
- Updated: November 8, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers took time on Sunday to acknowledge the death of “Jeopardy” game-show host Alex Trebek by showing a snippet from the long-running show that dealt with the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship.
RIP Alex 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NfzlcLhp2K
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2020
Trebek was 80 years old when he passed away early Sunday morning after having battled pancreatic cancer for close to two years. In March 2019, he publicly announced his diagnosis of the disease that often develops without symptoms.
Despite undergoing treatments since that time, Trebek continued to host the syndicated program that originally began on NBC in 1964. However, Trebek began hosting a revived version in 1984 and had been at the helm for that entire run.
Trebek is survived by his wife and three children.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login