Report: Cavs Sign Guard Levi Randolph to Two-Way Contract | Cavaliers Nation

Fresh off news that the Cleveland Cavaliers had waived Tyler Cook and Alfonzo McKinnie comes another roster move.

According to a Monday report, the Cavs have signed guard Levi Randolph to a two-way contract.

#Cavs are signing Levi Randolph to a two-way contract, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 6, 2020

Randolph has spent the last two years with the Cavs’ G League affiliate Canton Charge. This season, he has averaged 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 20 games.

Given the knee injury to rookie Kevin Porter Jr., it is not shocking that the Cavs are looking to add some depth to their backcourt.

It will be interesting to see what kind of opportunity Randolph gets to carve out a spot for himself in the Cavs’ current rotation.

With the trade deadline looming, and possible trades on the horizon, it is quite likely that the Cavs’ roster will look very different in a month’s time.

Whether or not Randolph takes advantage of that potential upheaval remains to be seen.

