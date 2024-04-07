Cavs News

Details emerge from Cavs film session aimed to have team ‘get back on the same page’

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference at the moment, but they are in a precarious spot because of offensive issues that have plagued the team since the All-Star break.

The Cavs reportedly came together for a film session earlier this month to come up with ways to address their offensive issues and to “get back on the same page.”

“A few days ago, players gathered for a film session and discussed the second-half offensive slog,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “The goal was to get back on the same page and offer up thoughts on what has gone wrong lately.

“Turnovers were a main talking point. The Cavs rank 18th in the category since the All-Star break. They committed 19 on Saturday afternoon. [Donovan] Mitchell had a team-high five.”

Unfortunately, the results of the meeting have yet to be seen. Fans might need to practice patience, but time has almost run out for the team. With a 46-32 record, it is barely ahead of the fourth-seeded Orlando Magic and just 2.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Miami Heat.

The loss versus an inspired Los Angeles Lakers squad on Saturday didn’t help its cause.

Cleveland looked on its way to finally exorcising its demons after scoring 33 points against the Lakers in the first quarter. But it couldn’t sustain its production for long stretches afterward, eventually succumbing to the opponent 116-97.

Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Cavs, as they gave the ball up 18 times.

Mitchell was a primary culprit, ending up with five turnovers. It would have probably been fine if he made up for it with a stellar performance. However, he managed to score just 10 points on a 4-for-13 shooting clip.

Still, Mitchell was hardly the only one to blame because he actually finished with a team-high plus/minus of plus-10.

Cleveland has just four games remaining in the regular season. So, it might have to quickly find solutions for its offensive struggles, highlighted by its penchant for turning the ball over and difficulties in scoring inside the paint and grabbing offensive boards.

Otherwise, it could experience a similar result as last season when it was done in by a horrendous offense against the lower-seeded New York Knicks in the first round. In fact, only the Brooklyn Nets averaged fewer points than the Cavs in the 2023 playoffs.

Hopefully, they can get back on the same page and on the winning track in the home stretch of the regular season.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is a freelance writer who is passionate about the NBA. He has followed the league since the late '90s and found increased interest in it in 2003 – when an 18-year-old prodigy from Akron, Ohio took the league by storm.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs
Kendrick Perkins blasts Cavs: ‘I don’t see no type of joy, no type of spirit, no type of effort’
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Cavs make final call on Donovan Mitchell’s status vs. Suns
Cavs News
Shelvin Mack and LeBron James
Former Hawks guard says they would’ve made 2015 Finals if it weren’t for LeBron and Cavs
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell goes off after latest Cavs loss: ‘It’s f—–g April…we’ve got to figure it out’
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?