Report: Kevin Love Will Not Be Disciplined for Outburst vs. OKC Thunder | Cavaliers Nation

Report: Kevin Love Will Not Be Disciplined for Outburst vs. OKC Thunder
- Updated: January 5, 2020
On Saturday, Kevin Love put his frustration and anger on display during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 121-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It looks like the front office will not take any action on him as a result.
Kevin Love will not be disciplined by the Cavs for his outburst during Saturday night’s game against OKC, sources told @TheAthleticCLE.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 6, 2020
According to reports, Love has been irked both on and off the court lately. Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote that earlier on Saturday, Love yelled at general manager Koby Altman.
It does seem to make some sense that the five-time All-Star is upset with the organization. Just two seasons after reaching the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row, the Cavs sit at 10-25, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland has been trying to trade Love, but to no avail so far. The challenge is that he’s in just the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract and hasn’t played in over 70 games since the 2015-16 season.
Still, it’s clear that Love, 31, can offer some significant value to a team that’s contending or looking to contend for the NBA championship. He remains one of the best rebounders in the league as well as a dependable 3-point shooter.
