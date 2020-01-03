Report: Larry Nance Jr. Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Knee Soreness | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. has dealt with slight injuries already this season, and it looks like a lingering knee issue will keep him off the court for some time.

Per a Friday report, Nance will now be out for one to two weeks due to soreness in his left knee.

“Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for approximately 1-2 weeks after having continued left knee soreness since missing the Cavaliers game against Atlanta on December 23rd,” the team’s official site reported. “Nance underwent imaging and evaluation at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by the Cavaliers medical staff today. He will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.”

So far this season, Nance is averaging 8.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. His production in the first game of the new year, a 109-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, might have been an indication of Nance’s knee discomfort.

He played just 19 minutes in that game and recorded two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Hopefully this rest offers Nance the time he needs to get back to 100 percent health.

