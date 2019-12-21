Channing Frye Strongly Against Cavs Starting Darius Garland and Collin Sexton Together | Cavaliers Nation

Although Darius Garland and Collin Sexton have started every game for the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this season, many wonder if it will work in the long run.

One former Cavs player doesn’t seem to think so.

Offensively, the results have been mixed at best. Garland is averaging just 10.9 points a game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.

Sexton is playing a lot better, as he’s putting up a team-high 17.9 points a game on 45.4 percent field goal shooting. But he’s struggling mightily from distance, as he’s made just 28.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.

But the main issue with the Garland-Sexton backcourt seems to be defense.

Both are just 6-foot-1, which poses significant problems as many guards in today’s NBA are at least a few inches taller.

Their defensive metrics are poor. Sexton has a defensive rating of 117, while Garland is even worse with a 119 rating.

However, it appears that the Cavs will stick with both as their starting guards, at least for now.

It seems they think very highly of Garland, as they reportedly have made everyone but him available in trade talks.

