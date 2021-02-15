Report: Mavericks and Nets targeting Andre Drummond via buyout market

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is reportedly being discussed in trade talks with the Toronto Raptors.

However, if Drummond secures a buyout with the Cavs, he is expected to garner interested from the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

“While Toronto has expressed trade interest, several other teams, such as Brooklyn and Dallas, would have interest in Drummond via buyout, sources said,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. “The Cavaliers have been in the postseason hunt in the Eastern Conference, so it is unclear how open the franchise would be toward a buyout after the trade deadline should the team be in the playoff hunt, but the franchise has certainly acknowledged Drummond’s likely desire to be on a contending team. A buyout is clearly not the preference.”

The Cavs’ playoff hopes seemed beamish earlier this season. They impressively knocked out the star-studded Nets in two consecutive games in January 2021.

Now, they appear likely to be a strong lottery team. The Cavs, who hold a 10-18 record, are in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Furthermore, the Cavs are on an abysmal seven-game losing streak. Drummond recently stated how the recent string of losses has confiscated his joy.

Drummond, 27, is in the prime of his career. The big man is putting up 17.5 points and 13.5 boards per game this season.

Title contenders could easily use a player with Drummond’s experience and production potential. The Nets have been especially linked to the two-time All-Star.