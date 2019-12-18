Kevin Love Indicates Kyrie Irving Isn't in 2016 Cavs Title Team Group Chat | Cavaliers Nation

The core of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team remains close to this day, but Kevin Love may have inadvertently revealed that they aren’t as friendly with Kyrie Irving.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, Love spoke about a group chat composed of Cavs players from that 2016 title team that continue to communicate regularly.

“I look at Bron (LeBron James) like a fucking brother,” Love said. “Still. We’re on the group chat with six other guys every other day, every few days.”

When asked if the players on the group chat were members of the Cavs team that won the title, the 12-year veteran affirmed by naming most of them.

“Yeah, the guys who you’d think it’d be: Channing [Frye], RJ (Richard Jefferson), JR (J.R. Smith), Tristan [Thompson], myself,” Love answered.

In his statement, Love alluded to six other members in the group aside from him and James, but he only named four others. Though there are seemingly two people that Love forgot to include, Irving’s omission from the players mentioned seems pointed.

Irving, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, was an integral part of the Cavs’ success as a team, and without him, it’s doubtful that Cleveland would have won its first and only championship in franchise history. Despite his lack of emotional involvement with his teammates, he was able to perform at a high level when counted on.

Love also didn’t quite fit in with the Cavs at the beginning of his career with the Wine and Gold after coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, he eventually became comfortable in his role as the team’s third option, contributing greatly to the Cavs’ run to the title three years ago.

