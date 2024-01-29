Cavs News

Ex-NBA guard sees Patrick Mahomes beating Bills and LeBron James dominating Raptors with Cavs similarly

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Jennings drew a comparison between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dominance over the Buffalo Bills in recent years and LeBron James dominating the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bills in a playoff game on Jan. 21. The quarterback threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions in Kansas City’s three-point road win.

Back in 2021, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-point victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. The 28-year-old arguably performed better than he did in his most recent playoff game against the Bills, as he racked up 325 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while completing 29 of his 38 passing attempts.

James dominated the Raptors in the playoffs during his second stint with the Cavaliers organization similarly to how Mahomes has dominated the Bills as of late. The Cavaliers saw the Raptors in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 playoffs and won all three of those series.

The Raptors gave James and the Cavaliers the most run for their money in 2016, when the two teams met in the Eastern Conference Finals. The series was tied 2-2 at one point, but Cleveland went on to win the next two games of the series to eliminate the Raptors in six games.

The next two playoff matchups between the Cavaliers and Raptors were much more one-sided. Cleveland swept Toronto in the second round of the 2017 playoffs and again in the second round of the 2018 playoffs. Following the Cavaliers’ 2018 playoff run — which came to an end when the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals — James decided to sign with the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise in free agency.

The comparison that Jennings made between Mahomes’ dominance of the Bills and James’ dominance of the Raptors makes a lot of sense when breaking down the numbers behind it. However, Mahomes has a long way to go before he has a resume that stacks up with that of the latter.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Ricky Rubio Cavs
Ricky Rubio gets real on leaving Cavs due to mental health: ‘If you lie to yourself, it can catch up in a wrong way’
Cavs News
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor goes off on profanity-laced tirade after reports that Iman Shumpert shut off utilities on her and kids
Cavs News
Evan Mobley Cavs
Cavs insider details Evan Mobley’s ‘remarkable’ recovery before likely return vs. Clippers
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell on if he’ll use All-Star starting snub as motivation: ‘I always find s–t to use’
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?