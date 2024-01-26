Report: Cavs looking for backcourt help ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly may be in the market for reserve guards with the NBA trade deadline approaching early next month.

“Keep an eye on Cleveland sniffing around for reserve guards, sources said, after buying out Ricky Rubio,” wrote NBA insider Jake Fischer.

The Cavaliers recently bought out the remainder of Rubio’s contract. The 33-year-old had not played in the NBA this season while dealing with his mental health. He played 67 games combined primarily as a reserve for the Cavaliers the prior two seasons.

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks is the most prominent guard rumored to be on the trade market, but he profiles as a starter. Other guards mentioned by Fischer who may be available include Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards, Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers and Bruce Brown of the Toronto Raptors.

Kyle Lowry also may be traded again after being dealt to the Charlotte Hornets by the Miami Heat in a recent deal involving Terry Rozier.

With a starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the Cavs are looking for support for the two stars. Garland is still working his way back from a fractured jaw he suffered in December and is not with the team during its current road trip. The 24-year-old is averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per game in his 20 appearances this season.

Despite being without Garland and Evan Mobley for an extended period of time, the Cavs remain solid contenders in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They recently won eight games in a row and have a 26-16 record that puts them in fifth place in the conference entering another game at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Cleveland lost at Milwaukee 126-116 on Wednesday for its first defeat since Jan. 1.

Earlier this month, the Cavs were linked to forwards Royce O’Neale of the Brooklyn Nets and De’Andre Hunter of the Hawks as they also may be looking for upgrades on the wing.

With Mobley making progress in his recovery from knee surgery and possibly able to return soon, the Cavs will be getting at least one reinforcement. Adding a player or two before the trade deadline would be another way to help the cause.