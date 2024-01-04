Cavs News

Report: Ricky Rubio’s time with Cavs comes to end

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Ricky Rubio Cavs
Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Rubio’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers has reportedly come to an end, as he and the team have agreed on a contract buyout.

Rubio didn’t log a single game with the Cavaliers during the 2023-24 regular season in order to focus on his mental health.

In the 2022-23 regular season, Rubio logged 33 appearances with Cleveland and averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 34.3 percent from the field 25.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

The 33-year-old played much better basketball in his first season as a member of the Cavaliers franchise, the 2021-22 season. Across 34 appearances with the team during the regular season, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from 3-point range.

The point guard has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns across his 12 seasons in the NBA.

He has spent more time playing for the Timberwolves than any other team, as he spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the franchise and also spent the 2020-21 season with the team.

The Cavaliers have navigated the 2023-24 regular season relatively well thus far without Rubio. The team got hit by the injury bug earlier on in the season and thus got off to a slow start, but Cleveland has bounced back since then. The Cavaliers own the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference at 19-15 and have also won six out of their last 10 games.

Cleveland won its most recent game against the Washington Wizards by 39 points on Wednesday and will play Washington for the second game in a row on Friday. At 6-27, the Wizards own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference ahead of only the Detroit Pistons.

It’s unfortunate that Rubio’s time with the Cavaliers organization has come to an end, but at least the team has point guard Darius Garland to hold down the playmaking fort. Garland hasn’t played since suffering a fractured jaw against the Boston Celtics last month, though.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell expresses displeasure with controversial call at end of Cavs-Raptors game
Cavs News
Larry Nance Jr. New Orleans Pelicans
Larry Nance Jr. gets real on emotions he deals with whenever he faces Cavs in Cleveland
Cavs News
John Wall
J.R. Smith agrees that politics and analytics have blackballed John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and others from NBA
Cavs News
J.R. Smith Knicks and Cavs
J.R. Smith wishes everyone a ‘Merry Swishmas’ by showcasing time he took Tristan Thompson’s ankles
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?