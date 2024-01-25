Cavs insider offers much-needed good news on Evan Mobley’s injury recovery

Chris Fedor provided a positive injury update on Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.

“At some point soon — perhaps even next week — Mobley will be back,” Fedor wrote. “He continues to make steady progress while conducting individual workouts. Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, Mobley finished his session with a plethora of full-court sprints. He is expected to participate in portions of practice on Thursday afternoon.”

Mobley has been sidelined for the Cavaliers for some time now due to a knee injury. He hasn’t taken the floor since he logged 37 minutes against the Orlando Magic back on Dec. 6. Mobley dropped 16 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal while shooting 8-of-12 from the floor.

Cleveland is short on big man depth at the moment, considering Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson was recently handed a 25-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cavaliers’ recent winning streak came to an end at eight games at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 24. Cleveland lost by a final score of 126-116 behind solid performances from arguably the Bucks’ two best players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The former finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists on 16-of-24 shooting from the field, while the latter ended up with 28 points and four assists.

Donovan Mitchell finished as the Cavaliers’ leading scorer in their losing effort. He dropped 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10-of-24 from the field across 39 minutes of action. Jarrett Allen scored the second-most points on the team with 21 in 32 minutes of play.

The loss dropped Cleveland’s record to 26-16 on the season, which is the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference at this juncture.

The Cavaliers won’t have to wait very long for their next chance to avenge their loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. Cleveland will play Milwaukee on the road once again on Friday with the hope of handing the Bucks their 14th loss of the 2023-24 regular season.

All in all, the Cavaliers have done a great job of keeping afloat in the Eastern Conference standings without one of their best players in Mobley for the past month and change. Plus, Fedor’s injury update on Mobley indicates that Cleveland won’t be without the big man for much longer.