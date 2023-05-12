Report: Cavs, Celtics and Raptors among teams eyeing former top recruit

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors reportedly are among the teams eyeing former North Carolina State University big man Isaiah Miranda ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz also have their eyes on Miranda, who is a former top recruit from Pawtucket, R.I.

“The Celtics, Thunder, Cavaliers, Raptors, and Jazz have all asked to bring in Isaiah Miranda for workouts,” the Pawtucket Times’ Brendan McGair wrote. “The Pawtucket native has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but holds the option of returning to N.C. State next season.”

According to Rivals.com, Miranda was the No. 30 overall player in the 2022 class. Miranda committed to N.C. State, but he didn’t play in a game for the team last season.

Miranda was brought to N.C. State midsemester, becoming eligible to play on Dec. 17. However, the young big man wasn’t able to adjust to college basketball fast enough and never ended up suiting up in a game for the team.

Now, he could make the leap straight to the NBA if he receives positive feedback in the predraft process.

Miranda was a highly recruited prospect and put up strong number prior to joining the Wolfpack.

“He picked up at least 20 offers in the recruiting process,” Rivals.com’s Jacey Zembal wrote. “He played last year at Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth High, and then was expected to play as a post-graduate at Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita, Calif. He averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds per game a year ago.”

It’s interesting that the Cavs are intrigued by Miranda, as they already have two big men entrenched in their future plans in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

However, it’s possible that Cleveland views Miranda as a player who could one day reach the levels of Mobley and Allen, giving the team an elite trio of lengthy bigs.

The key for Miranda will be impressing teams enough during the predraft process that he’s guaranteed to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. If not, he may be better off returning to school to have a chance to work on his game and showcase himself more to NBA teams.

So far, it seems like a few NBA teams at least like Miranda’s potential as a player. But, he could always end up returning to school. Miranda recently entered his name in the transfer portal and seems to already be drumming up some interest from top schools.