Report: Cavs agree to deal with Thon Maker

- Updated: November 28, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a training camp deal with big man Thon Maker.
#Cavs have agreed to a training camp deal with Thon Maker, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 28, 2020
Maker, 23, was the No. 10 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He has struggled to find his role in the league through his first few seasons.
Last season, Maker appeared in 60 games for the Detroit Pistons, starting 14 of them.
He averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12. 9 minutes per game last season.
The Cavs are in rebuild mode after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference during the 2019-20 campaign.
While Maker isn’t a flashy signing, he could turn his career around in Cleveland.
Maker is a 7-footer and shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range last season. That and his age give him some upside on a low-risk deal.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22.
