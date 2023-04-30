Cavs big man blown away by Stephen Curry after his historic Game 7 vs. Sacramento Kings

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Dean Wade was in awe of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s performance in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Steph is unreal lol he’s not human — Dean Wade (@deanwade3232) April 30, 2023

Curry scored 50 points in the Warriors’ road win over the Sacramento Kings, the most ever scored in a Game 7 in NBA history.

CURRY TO THE RECORD BOOKS.

MOST POINTS EVER IN A GAME 7. 50 POINTS.

7 TRIPLES. CHEF IN #PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/6KVKfunK1k — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Curry’s performance led the Warriors to an easy road win, as the team downed the Kings 120-100 on Sunday afternoon.

The two-time MVP made seven shots from beyond the arc on Sunday, and he finished 20-for-38 from the field. Curry also added eight rebounds, six assists and a steal for Golden State.

Wade, like many others in the NBA world, was certainly appreciative of one of the best Game 7 performances that a player has put together. The win sets the Warriors up for a second-round date with the Los Angeles Lakers.

That series will feature Curry and former Cavs great LeBron James. Cavs fans are very familiar with that matchup, as Curry and James matched up in the NBA Finals four straight times during James’ last stint with the Cavs.

What may make Curry’s performance on Sunday more impressive is the fact that his teammates didn’t give him a ton of help from a shooting perspective. The Warriors’ next two leading scorers were Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, but they both struggled from the field.

Thompson finished with 16 points on 4-for-19 shooting from the field, and Wiggins wasn’t much better, shooting 5-for-16 on his way to a 17-point game.

There’s no doubt that Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and he continues to come up clutch in the biggest moments for his team. Last season, Curry carried the Warriors in their NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics, earning his first NBA Finals MVP award.

Wade and the Cavs are out of the playoffs this season after getting knocked out in the first round by the New York Knicks. While it’s certainly not how Wade wanted his season to end, there is still plenty of great basketball ahead for him and his teammates to study as they prepare for the 2023-24 season.