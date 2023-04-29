Report: Survey finds that only 42 percent of Cavs fans think J.B. Bickerstaff should return as team’s head coach

In the wake of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ disappointing playoff elimination, a majority of fans in a new survey believe that the team should dismiss current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

A survey conducted by SB Nation’s Fear The Sword showed that only 42 percent of respondents think Bickerstaff should remain the head coach of the Cavs.

It’s worth noting, however, that all signs point to the 44-year-old returning to the team.

Bickerstaff has served as the organization’s head coach since February 2020. Bickerstaff was elevated from an assistant role after the team and former head coach John Beilein parted ways.

Prior to joining the Cavaliers as an assistant, Bickerstaff served in similar roles for four different NBA teams. In the case of the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, he also spent time at head coach, compiling a combined record of 85-131 for a .394 winning percentage.

With the Cavaliers, Bickerstaff only served as head coach for 11 games during the 2019-20 season before the NBA shut down play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Combining that with the Cavaliers’ next three seasons, Bickerstaff has a 122-125 regular season record with the team.

Last season, the Cavaliers appeared to be headed to the team’s first playoff bid since 2018 before late-season injuries prevented the Cavs from advancing past the play-in contests.

This season, a solid starting lineup that included the addition of Donovan Mitchell wasn’t enough to get the team past the first round of the playoffs. One of the main issues was the team’s bench play.

Surveys of this kind are often looking for a scapegoat, though it’s clear that the Cavaliers quickly put an end to any speculation about Bickerstaff’s future with the team. Another survey one year from now might show different results if Bickerstaff can lead his squad to more success in the 2023-24 season.

It’s going to be an important offseason for the organization, and fans will surely keep a close eye on any changes the Cavs make to their roster.