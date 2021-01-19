- Jarrett Allen discusses how good it feels to be ‘wanted’ by Cavs following blockbuster trade
Jarrett Allen discusses how good it feels to be ‘wanted’ by Cavs following blockbuster trade
- Updated: January 19, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has yet to make his debut with the the team.
However, the 22-year-old is excited to play with the Cavs after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets.
“I wasn’t mad. I wasn’t sad either. Just kind of disappointed that I couldn’t have my career in Brooklyn,” Allen said in a Zoom call on Monday afternoon. “At the same time, glad I can come to a place like Cleveland, where we’re all growing.
“It makes me feel wanted. It’s good to be wanted. It’s good that they want to invest in me, invest in my improvement and have me be a part of their organization. I love what the front office is doing. I love how the coaches are teaching us. I can’t wait to play with them.”
The Nets moved Allen in order to acquire superstar James Harden from the Houston Rockets in a monster deal.
Allen is set to hit free agency following this season, but he will be a restricted free agent. That means that the Cavs will be able match any offer sheet he signs if they want to keep him in Cleveland.
This season, Allen is averaging 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game through 12 games.
The Cavs will have to find minutes for both him and Andre Drummond, but they will likely want to get a long look at Allen this year before deciding on his future in the offseason.
