Walt Frazier jabs at Isaac Okoro for ‘crying’ about Jalen Brunson’s approach to drawing fouls

Prior to Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, Isaac Okoro called out Jalen Brunson’s “antics” that have allowed him to draw fouls in games.

During Game 2 of the series, which took place on Tuesday night, Okoro picked up two quick fouls within the first three minutes of action. Overall, it was a forgettable night for him.

Knicks broadcasters Mike Breen and Walt Frazier took the time to take some jabs at Okoro.

lol

Clyde on Okoro: “He was one of the guys that was crying” — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 18, 2023

Walt “Clyde” Frazier on Isaac Okoro: “…and he was the one crying…” Mike Breen following Brunson foul: “…those antics are getting him to the line.” The booth trolling is immaculate 🤪🫵 — x – Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) April 18, 2023

The Auburn University product didn’t seem to complain about his first foul of the game, which was committed on Knicks star Julius Randle. Randle had stolen the ball from Okoro, who fouled the veteran from the ground.

Okoro didn’t let that foul stop him from taking a charge a short time later, as he stood in front of Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

But less than one minute later, Okoro fouled Brunson, who was trying to get open to receive the ball from Robinson near the top of the key.

The 22-year-old heard the whistle, turned to the referee that made the call and started to complain with both of his hands lifted in the air. With two fouls, he was removed from the game by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and wound up never returning to the floor.

Though Okoro never got back into the game on Tuesday night, Bickerstaff seemed to indicate that his spot in the rotation isn’t really in jeopardy.

“This is not a long-term decision with Isaac. Isaac has done a ton for us this year and we will always treat our guys with respect.”#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro’s spot in the rotation going forward. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 19, 2023

Given how much success Caris LeVert had guarding Brunson in Game 2, it’ll be interesting to see how much playing time Okoro gets in the third game of the series.

The Cavs relinquished home-court advantage in the series by losing Game 1, but they were able to secure an important victory in Game 2. A pivotal Game 3 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday night.

The winner of this series will take on the winner of the Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks series. Miami is currently up 1-0 in that series with Game 2 set to take place on Wednesday night.