Isaiah Mobley reveals hilarious encouragement his brother Evan gave him during his career night vs. Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers two-way big man Isaiah Mobley hasn’t gotten much playing time in the NBA this season, but he got a nice chance to shine on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic.

With the Cavs having locked up the No. 4 seed, plenty of rotation players got some good run, and Mobley took full advantage of the 29 minutes he got.

He recorded 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go along with four rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks.

After the contest, Mobley revealed what his brother Evan told him during the game.

Isaiah Mobley and the @cavs bench mob got it done! Mobley on his game and what advice his brother Evan gave him during the win tonight. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/l2havbPjVz — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023

“He was trying to get me to get one more point so I could finish with 20, and that’s exactly what I be doing to him,” Isaiah Mobley said. “So, now people, the secret is out on what we be telling each other.”

The second-round pick is now averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game this season while connecting on 54.5 percent of his shots from the field. He’s appeared in 12 games all season long for the Cavs.

Due to being on a two-way contract, Isaiah Mobley is not eligible to play in the postseason for the Cavaliers, who already know that they’ll be taking on the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Evan Mobley will undoubtedly play a big role for the team against the Knicks, as he is averaging 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season while shooting 55.5 percent from the field. He’s taken a nice step forward in his development and continues to look like a future superstar for Cleveland.

The Cavs have just one more game left in the regular season, and that contest will take place on Sunday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Isaiah Mobley will surely get a decent amount of run in that game as well, as it will technically be his final game of the season. Though he won’t appear in any games in the postseason, he’ll certainly be cheering on his brother and the rest of his teammates.

Cleveland’s 2022-23 roster is the best the team has had since the 2017-18 season, the last time it made the playoffs. Everyone inside the organization is hoping to have similar success in this year’s playoffs.