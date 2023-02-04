Donovan Mitchell says NBA ‘script’ has been crazy lately in light of fights and Kyrie Irving trade drama

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell joked that the NBA’s “script” has been crazy lately amid fights and drama in the league over the last few days.

Mitchell appears to be playing off of the craze of people who believe that the NFL scripts its seasons.

NBA script been crazy recently 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZbCSz1UqYx — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 4, 2023

Mitchell had his hand in some of the recent drama in the NBA, as he was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after a scuffle with Dillon Brooks.

Brooks hit Mitchell in the groin area during a play, leading to the Cavs guard throwing the ball at him and eventually pulling him to the floor.

Things got heated between Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks in Cleveland 👀 The scuffle resulted in both players getting ejected. pic.twitter.com/mhK321t6RQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 3, 2023

Brooks received a one-game suspension for his actions while Mitchell was fined for his role.

Dillon Brooks gets off easy with a one-game suspension for punching Donovan Mitchell in the… nether regions. Mitchell got a $20K fine. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) February 3, 2023

Unfortunately for the NBA, that wasn’t the only crazy thing to happen this week. On Friday night, Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba got into a fight during the Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game.

AUSTIN RIVERS AND MO BAMBA GET INTO IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kUFYXgPvI5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

To add to the recent drama in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday from the team.

With the league’s trade deadline coming up on Feb. 9, it certainly throws a major curveball at the Nets, who have the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference currently.

Irving, who is set to become a free agent following the 2022-23 season, could end up helping another team make a push for an NBA title this season if Brooklyn grants his request.

As Mitchell seems to point out, there is never a dull moment in the NBA, and this week has been particularly crazy.

Even though the fights are not what the league’s product is about, they certainly have drawn some more eyes to the sport over the last few days.

Mitchell and the Cavs are looking to put the Grizzlies game behind them this weekend when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Indiana has been slumping as of late, but it did get guard Tyrese Haliburton back from injury this week.

Cleveland has the No. 5 spot in the East right now and looks poised to earn a playoff bid this season.