Andre Drummond expresses extreme frustration as Cavs drop 6th straight: ‘It’s taking a toll’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond admitted that the Cavs’ six-game losing streak is “taking a toll” on him.

Cleveland was blown out once again on Friday night, this time by the Portland Trail Blazers, to fall to 10-17 on the season.

“I think for me, based on how we’re playing, I don’t think that changes my perception of this team or how I feel,” Drummond said. “Losing obviously sucks, and as a human being you’re gonna react as such. I mean, if you lost anything, I’m pretty sure you’re not gonna be jumping for f—— joy. I think you’ll probably feel the same way as me. “It’s just me being a human and not enjoying losing. Not having a smile on my face obviously is due to the losses we’re taking. It’s taking a toll. That’s really all it is. And that doesn’t change my excitement and my joy of playing the game and being on this team. It’s a frustrating time right now trying to figure out how to get some wins.”

The Cavs are now the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference and are falling further out of the playoff picture with each loss.

While Cleveland had a real argument to keep Drummond on the roster this season, if it is not competing for a playoff spot, Drummond could be dealt.

The center is in the final year of his contract, and the Cavs could trade him to a contender for draft compensation or young talent.

Trading Drummond would also allow for more playing time for Jarrett Allen alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

There is not doubt that the losses piling up is a tough situation for both Drummond and the Cavs.