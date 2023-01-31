Report: Cavs believed to be targeting shooting help as deadline approaches

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be buyers prior to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, and while they’ve long been expected to be on the lookout for a wing player, they may also be targeting shooting help.

“Granted, there is no indication that the Cavs have an interest in [Doug] McDermott, who is said to be available,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported. “They are believed to be seeking additional perimeter shooting, though.”

The Cavs have looked like one of the better teams in the NBA at certain points this season, and they currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-21 record.

They are already seen as a playoff team, but the front office is absolutely doing the right thing by trying to see if there are other players out there who have what it takes to contribute to the rotation going forward.

A wing player — which seems to be the team’s primary focus — could help the Cavs improve their perimeter defense and offer yet another big-bodied offensive tool as well.

As for wanting additional shooting, it’s no mystery why the Cavs would be interested in adding help in that department. Star guard Darius Garland is one of the best young playmakers in the NBA, and his vision would flourish even more if he had yet another offensive valve to rely on.

The Cavs could presumably look to check multiple boxes in one deal by acquiring a wing who is a dangerous shooter.

While the Feb. 9 deadline continues to approach, the Cavs definitely seem like a team to keep an eye on. They have already made major ground in their rebuild, and the core pieces on the roster are very clearly set. The question now is whether or not the front office will make additional changes to the roster to surround that core with more, or different, talent.

Currently, two players that appear to be at risk of getting moved are Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert. LeVert is seen as the team’s top trade asset by folks around the NBA, but Osman may have a better chance of being dealt.

The Cavs have five more games between now and the trade deadline’s arrival. Only time will tell if the team’s roster looks any different in the coming days.