Report: Warriors sitting Stephen Curry and other stars against Cavs

The Golden State Warriors are set to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and they’ll be without the services of many stars.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are among the six players set to miss the contest. All of them played on Thursday night during the team’s heartbreaking overtime loss to the Boston Celtics, so it makes sense that the Warriors want to keep them as fresh as possible for the postseason.

The Warriors have struggled mightily on the road this season, and that’s one of the main reasons why they currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record. Their 5-18 road record is the second-worst in the entire league.

As for the Cavs, they’ll be close to full strength for the contest. Ricky Rubio recently made his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season, and he’ll miss the contest as part of his injury management process. Dean Wade and Dylan Windler continue to be out with their own injuries.

Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for the contest due to a left groin strain. The three-time All-Star, who is putting up 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, was seen putting up some free throws after his team’s shootaround Friday morning.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is here at shootaround this morning putting up some post-shootaround free throws. He’s still listed as questionable for tonight’s game. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 20, 2023

The Cavs are surely hoping he’ll be able to play in the game, but they should have enough to beat the Warriors without him. They’re coming off a close loss to the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, who have won 11 straight games to move to second place in the West.

Cleveland currently sits in fifth place with a nice three-game cushion over the Miami Heat, who have been climbing the Eastern Conference standings recently by going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Following the game against the Warriors, the Cavaliers will stay in Cleveland for a Saturday night contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for their last four games.

After starting the season 8-1, the Cavs have been pretty inconsistent. Hopefully, they can find their groove again before the league pauses for the annual All-Star Game.