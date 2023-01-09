Eastern Conference executive makes compelling pitch for LeBron James to return to Cavs

Although LeBron James is currently under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, some NBA fans think he’ll end up wearing a different uniform before he retires. The Cleveland Cavaliers have often been mentioned as a possible destination for him.

Amid buzz about James possibly forcing a trade out of Los Angeles this summer, some NBA fans have speculated about what could be next for him. The way one NBA executive sees it, the Cavs make a lot of sense for the four-time NBA champion.

“That is the most likely thing, if he wants it all to end on a good note. Go back to Cleveland one last time,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “It is a good team, you can win, and it is where it all started. No one’s going to hate him for going to Cleveland again. The trick is getting the numbers to match up, if you could do something with Kevin Love’s contract, that could be the key.”

Since James’ departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavs have been through a lot. They suffered through some miserable years while rebuilding, going 60-159 over a three-season span.

But over time, the Cavs’ vision became clear, and their rebuild started coming together. The results started to show last season when they won 44 games despite dealing with some tough injuries.

This past offseason, the organization decided it was time to take things to another level when it traded for star guard Donovan Mitchell. Since that deal, the Cavs have been regarded as a team that has a shot to do some serious postseason damage.

Adding James to the mix would be a major gamble for the Cavs for multiple reasons, primarily because the team would likely have to give up an astonishing package of assets in order to acquire him via trade.

But there’s no denying that James would pump tons of life into the organization, making the Cavs one of the biggest stories in the NBA once again. The 38-year-old is still producing at an elite level in his 20th NBA season, averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Some Cavs fans may want to see Cleveland’s current core win a title without James’ help. Others may feel as though James would give the organization its best possible shot at winning another championship. Both views are understandable, which makes this an interesting storyline to monitor going forward.