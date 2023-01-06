Report: Cavs could be suitor for Pistons forward Saddiq Bey

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly might be interested in Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

The Pistons, who are struggling mightily in the 2022-23 season with Cade Cunningham out with a shin injury, may look to move some of players for a younger prospect or draft assets.

“While it’s been quiet for the most part leading up to next month’s trade deadline, there are a few more options that have somewhat quietly emerged as well,” Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell wrote. “Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey are available and sources confirm that the Cavaliers could be a suitor for either of them. But, the same sources tell Right Down Euclid that the Pistons are looking for a younger prospect or serious draft compensation for either of Bogdanovic or Bey. Considering that the Cavaliers just emptied the clip to get Donovan Mitchell over the summer, pursuing either Pistons wing could prove fruitless.”

Bey, who was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is in the third year of his rookie deal. If the Pistons aren’t sold on him being a part of the team’s long-term plans, he could become expendable.

However, the Cavs have very little assets they can use after trading 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and several draft picks to the Utah Jazz in the offseason.

Bey would be a solid fit for the Cavs if they can acquire him, as he can shoot the ball well from beyond the arc and play both forward spots.

This season, Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Pistons have a lot of young players on their roster, and Bey is having a bit of a down year shooting the ball.

Cleveland clearly views itself as a contender this season, and it could look to bolster the roster at the trade deadline.

The Cavs are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are just two games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East.

Cleveland has won three straight games and is putting pressure on the Milwaukee Bucks (No. 2) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 3) in the conference.

With Mitchell and Darius Garland entrenched at the guard spots, the Cavs could use another proven wing alongside Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman in the rotation.

It will be interesting to see if the Pistons do decide to offload players to bring in more young assets that fit the timeline of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.