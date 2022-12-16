Former Celtics teammate tells Kevin Garnett that Evan Mobley’s game is similar to his: ‘That dude scares me’

Former Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine believes that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has a very similar game to Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

“His game reminds me of you,” he said. “He can do everything, and he takes pride in doing everything. So, that dude scares me.”

This isn’t the first time that Mobley has been compared to Garnett, and Mobley has already given his seal of approval on being compared to the Hall of Famer.

Garnett is one of the greatest forwards in NBA history, winning an MVP award in th 2003-04 season and taking home the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2007-08 campaign.

Garnett spent the majority of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, winning a title with Boston in the 2007-08 season. A 15-time All-Star, Garnett was ahead of his time in his ability to defend multiple positions while also being able to step outside and hit the mid-range jumper from the power forward position.

There may not be a better comparison for Mobley, especially if the Cavs want him to shoot for the stars in his career trajectory.

Scalabrine sees the similarities that the two possess, as Mobley is already an elite defender at such a young age and is continuing to develop his outside shot.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was a candidate for the league’s Rookie of the Year award last season, and he helped the Cavs make the league’s play-in tournament.

This season, Mobley is averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The 21-year old still has some room to grow as a shooter, but he’s an impressive two-way talent at this stage of his career.

He’s now hoping to help the team get into the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, his second in the NBA. With Donovan Mitchell now in the fold for the Cavs, Mobley and company could do something special in the near future.

Cleveland has gotten off to a strong start in the 2022-23 season, winning 18 of its first 29 games. As of Friday morning, the Cavs hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mobley still has a long way to go in his career, but to be compared to an all-time great like Garnett at this stage shows just how talented people around the NBA think he is.