Report: Evan Mobley expected to return from injury for Cavs in Saturday’s game vs. Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to receive a huge boost this weekend.

The team is reportedly about to get back the services of star youngster Evan Mobley, who has missed the last few games due to an elbow injury.

Just in on the return of Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley: pic.twitter.com/DMwotVSAjy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2021

“Sources tell me that Cavaliers and prized rookie Evan Mobley are planning for his return to the lineup on Saturday at home against the [Orlando] Magic barring any setback with his right elbow sprain,” Shams Charania of Stadium reported.

Mobley, 20, was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

While Mobley’s sample size in the league is very small, he looks like an early Rookie of the Year candidate. He’s averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The 7-footer’s early dominance was curtailed after he sustained a scary elbow injury versus the Boston Celtics. The Cavs initially deemed that he would be out two to four weeks as a result of the injury.

The Cavs played four games against championship-caliber teams without Mobley and lost all of them. They dropped contests to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Yet, it appears help is on the way early. Mobley’s return will surely aid the team. He has been around the team and participating in light exercises. The Cavs are on a five-game losing streak.

Before Mobley’s injury it looked like the Cavaliers were headed for the playoffs. They now are in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavs take on the Magic at home on Saturday.