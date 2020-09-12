Report: Cavs Don’t Regret Drafting Collin Sexton Over Michael Porter Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly don’t regret passing on Michael Porter Jr. in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Cavs elected to take guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick in 2018, while Porter Jr. fell to the Denver Nuggets with the No. 14 pick.

Porter Jr. was believed to be one of the most talented prospects in that year’s draft class, but injury concerns led many teams to pass on him.

“It was just a matter of time until this question popped up,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote about the Cavs passing on Porter Jr. “I’ve asked numerous people involved in that decision and they say there are no regrets. I know, I know. What are they supposed to say, right? But part of me believes it. Look, there’s no denying Porter’s talent. That was never in question. Even the many teams that passed on him could see it. He’s a 6-foot-10 forward with guard skills, a smooth jumper and unwavering confidence. The future looks really bright.”

Still, Cleveland seems happy with Sexton who had a solid campaign this past year.

The second-year guard averaged 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season.

Porter Jr. had less gaudy numbers in the regular season, as he averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during the regular season.

While Porter Jr. certainly has been solid for the Nuggets in their playoff run, his performances don’t negate Sexton’s success this season.

The Cavs will look to find a player that pairs well with Sexton in the upcoming draft. The Cavs hold the No. 5 pick this year.