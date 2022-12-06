Kevin Love says Cavs can’t get caught up in ‘all the bulls–t’ ahead of matchup against LeBron James and Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some big games coming up on the schedule, and there are no bigger games than Tuesday’s matchup against LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers. Though countless Cavs fans have had the game circled on their calendars, Cavs veteran Kevin Love doesn’t have time for all the hoopla surrounding the game.

#Cavs forward Kevin Love says that former teammate LeBron James is either 1A or 1B in terms of the greatest player of all time. But, Love says that Cleveland cannot get caught up in “all the bullshit” in regards to James coming back to town. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 6, 2022

Of course, it’s a big moment whenever James returns to Cleveland. However, this is arguably the first time since his departure in 2018 that it can be said that the Cavs are the better team.

The Cavs are currently the No. 3 seed in the East, and while the Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games, they are still just 10-12 on the campaign.

Either way, it should be a fantastic game that features some of the league’s biggest stars.

Anthony Davis has been putting in MVP performances as of late and averaging an incredible 35.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game over his last nine appearances.

If Cavs big man Jarrett Allen can go in the contest, it will be largely up to him to try to stop Davis. Allen has been out for the last five Cavs game with a back injury, but he was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against the Lakers.

Also tasked with trying to beat the Lakers will be Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. The two guards have been incredible all season long and are major reasons why the Cavs have been so effective.

As for Love, he’s having a solid season coming off the bench for the Cavs. He’s come off the bench in 17 of his 18 appearances this season and putting up 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Though he is certainly not the All-Star big man he once was, Love is an incredibly valuable member of the current Cavs team.

He is a veteran leader and has ample playoff and NBA Finals experience. Depending on how well the rest of the season goes for the Cavs, that experience could prove to be incredibly important for the team.