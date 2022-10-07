Donovan Mitchell hooks Louisville’s men’s and women’s basketball teams up with tons of fresh gear

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell gave back to his alma mater, sending fresh Adidas gear to the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Louisville.

Louisville men’s basketball associate head coach Danny Manning and women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz both showed their appreciation for Mitchell’s generosity on Twitter.

Mitchell, who was acquired by the Cavs in a blockbuster deal this offseason, played two collegiate seasons at Louisville before he was drafted as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

At Louisville, Mitchell appeared in 65 games over two seasons, making 38 starts. While Mitchell mainly came off the bench in his first season with the Cardinals, things changed drastically in his second collegiate campaign.

The guard really broke out during his sophomore season in the 2016-17 campaign. That season, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s clear that Louisville is a special place to Mitchell, as he still wants to help the athletes that are there today.

Louisville’s men’s basketball program has undergone several changes at the head coach position since Mitchell left. Mitchell played under Rick Pitino, but since then, the Cardinals have gone through multiple coaches.

This season, former New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne is taking over as the head coach of the program. While there have been a lot of changes at the school, none of that has stopped Mitchell from still giving back.

The Cavs are hoping that Mitchell can take them to the next level in the 2022-23 NBA season. The three-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc for the Utah Jazz last season.

Adding Mitchell, an elite scorer, to a core that also features Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should make the Cavs one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 season.

As Mitchell continues to shine in the NBA, it only brings more attention to Louisville for producing such an impressive NBA player.