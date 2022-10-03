Mark Cuban sadly shares that Delonte West is still struggling with addiction: ‘He’s got to want to help himself first’

One story that fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers have been following for years is the one revolving around former Cavs guard Delonte West.

Though West had a rather successful career in the NBA, his post-playing days have been extremely tough. He’s dealt with addiction and homelessness multiple times in the last few years.

While he was on the road to recovery as recently as 2020, he has seemingly since relapsed and was seen panhandling outside of a 7-Eleven earlier this year.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has tried to play a supportive role in West’s life, but Cuban himself recently admitted that West will likely be stuck in a cycle of addiction until he truly takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs.

Cuban offered a message of sympathy for the former player.

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban told TMZ Sports. “I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

Cuban added that while he has tried to help West, the former first-round pick has to take it upon himself to get healthy.

“You know, he’s got to want to help himself first,” Cuban said. “I’ve tried. I know it’s tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

As so many people know, addiction is a serious battle. There is no doubt that West has wanted to get clean at different times, but it seems that the pattern of addiction has thus far been too hard for him to totally overcome.

West played in the NBA for eight years, spending four seasons with the Boston Celtics and almost three full seasons with the Cavaliers. Though he had some solid seasons on the court, he also did deal with some off-court issues.

When his playing days came to an end, it appears as though the lack of structure and leadership in his life led to him going down the wrong path.

Hopefully, he will be able to get back on the right path in the near future.