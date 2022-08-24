Report: Utah Jazz among teams interested in Cedi Osman

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t made any major changes to their roster this offseason, but they were recently linked to Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Making a deal for him would send shock waves throughout the NBA world and instantly make the Cavs contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, the Cavs would have to part ways with a lot in order to acquire the three-time All-Star. Cedi Osman seemingly could see himself entered in a possible trade for Mitchell, as the Jazz reportedly have interest in the Turkish national.

“Along with taking some calls on [Collin] Sexton, the Cavs have been making Cedi Osman available throughout the offseason,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “Utah is among those interested, sources said.”

The Cavs have already discussed Osman in trade scenarios this offseason, as the 27-year-old is low on the depth chart right now. Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and first-round draft pick Ochai Agbaji are all ready to play major minutes for the Cavs this season, which could leave Osman on the outside looking in.

Despite the uncertainty of his future, Osman has been showing off his skills this offseason with the Turkish national team.

If Osman has a solid performance at the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket tournament, the Jazz might be more motivated to strike a deal with the Cavaliers.

A hypothetical deal between the Jazz and Cavaliers could also include players like Sexton, who the Jazz seem to like as well, and Lauri Markkanen. Of course, Cleveland would also probably have to part ways with a number of first-round draft picks as well as some pick swaps.

Throughout his career, Osman has averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while knocking down 34.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He saw his role diminish a bit last season as the Cavs took a big lead and made it to the play-in tournament.

Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it sure seems like Osman could be on the move before the regular season begins.