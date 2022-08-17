Report: Cavs have discussed Cedi Osman in ‘several trade scenarios’ this offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster for the upcoming season is mostly set, but there may be one or two more kinks to work out.

One of them is reportedly the future of wing Cedi Osman, who could be on the trading block.

“The Cavs have discussed Osman in several trade scenarios this offseason, per Hoops Wire sources,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

Although the Cavs are somewhat crowded at the wing position, they haven’t yet found someone there who they can rely on to be a high-level 3-and-D player.

Since starting his NBA career with them in the 2017-18 season, Osman hasn’t fully panned out the way they have wanted him to. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward averaged 10.7 points in 22.2 minutes per game last season while shooting 43.2 percent overall from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

If Osman is still on the roster at the end of this summer, he will have to compete with Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and rookie Ochai Agbaji for significant playing time.

The Cavs were a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of 3-point shooting in the 2021-22 season, and Osman hasn’t been able to find much consistency with his outside shot in his five years with the team.

Of course, Cleveland is also dealing with the contract situation of Collin Sexton, who is currently a restricted free agent.

The Cavs have reportedly made him an offer worth about $40 million over three years, but he and his camp aren’t satisfied with it.

More recently, it has appeared that Sexton may agree to the Cavs’ qualifying offer, which would keep him in town this coming season and then make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.