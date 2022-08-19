Video: Development team has been working with Evan Mobley, using Kevin Durant as study sample

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has been putting in work this offseason, and his player development trainers are having him use Kevin Durant as someone to model parts of his game after.

While player development trainer Olin Simplis doesn’t want to compare the two players, he believes that there are some reasons why it’s beneficial for Mobley to study Durant.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was a candidate for the league’s Rookie of the Year award last season, and he appears to be expanding his offensive game in a big way in the offseason.

The University of Southern California product is already an elite defender, so it makes sense that he’s studying one of the best offensive players in the NBA to help improve his game.

Durant’s scoring ability is very rare, but Mobley’s size certainly should help him rise up and shoot above smaller defenders in the midrange and from beyond the arc.

Last season, Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If he can become a more consistent shooter from outside of the paint, specifically from 3-point range, he will be an absolutely perfect fit alongside All-Star center Jarrett Allen on offense.

Cavs fans have to be excited about Mobley’s development, especially since he came into the league and produced right away in his rookie season. It seems like the sky is the limit for the young star, especially as he grows as a scorer.