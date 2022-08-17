Video: Cedi Osman puts on show for Turkish national team with 22-point performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers are helmed by their young stars, but that does not mean that there are not valuable veteran players on the team’s roster.

One such player is small forward Cedi Osman, who has played five seasons with the Cavs.

Currently, Osman is playing with the Turkish national team. Osman is seen as a leader on the team, and a recent performance from the 27-year-old forward showed why.

Osman put up an impressive 22 points, three assists and two rebounds. He was 9-for-14 from the field.

Osman was a starter for the Cavs in his second and third years with the team, but he was relegated to a bench role for much of the past two seasons. That hasn’t diminished his production much, however.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Osman averaged 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game despite playing just 22.2 minutes per contest.

He will likely serve as a reserve forward off the bench in the upcoming campaign. He’s under contract with the Cavs for the upcoming season as well as the season after that. It’s worth noting that he’s been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason.

While Osman has surely already spent a fair amount of the offseason preparing for the upcoming Cavs season, his focus is solely on the 2022 EuroBasket right now.

The tournament is a highly competitive battle that brings players fame and bragging rights. It will be fun for Cavs fans to follow along as Osman tries to lead the Turkish side to glory.