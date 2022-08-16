Cavs insider says team will have ‘decent’ amount of nationally televised games this season

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers went from being a rebuilding team to becoming one of the more exciting young teams in the league.

Though the Cavs just missed out on the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, it became clear that the team is one certainly worth keeping an eye on for years to come.

As it turns out, it looks like the league itself agrees. According to a team insider, the Cavs will have a fair amount of nationally televised games in the upcoming 2022-23 regular season.

That is certainly very exciting for all Cavs fans that live outside of the Cleveland area, and it is great news for young stars Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and the rest of the Cavs roster.

There is no doubt that players who perform well on nationally televised games have high chances of getting selected to the All-Star Game. Allen and Garland, who were both named All-Stars last season, will surely look to make it there again.

At the end of the day, however, what matters most in the upcoming season is that the Cavs do whatever they can to reach their full potential and end their playoff drought. The Cavs have not been to the playoffs since 2018, LeBron James’ final year with the team.

The Cavs are going to have to win many of their nationally televised games if they want to have any chance of finally ending that drought and being able to say that the post-James era rebuild has been a flying success.