Video: Darius Garland shows off ridiculous set of enhanced moves

- Updated: August 14, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland made another leap last season, earning his first All-Star berth.
It seems that the 22-year-old has improved even further this offseason. In a video that was recently shared to Instagram, Garland can be seen showing off some extremely impressive moves.
During the 2021-22 campaign, the Cavs looked poised to make a return to the playoffs after a lengthy absence. At one point in the regular season, Cleveland was even one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately, the team fell down the standings as the season went on. It finished the regular season with a 44-38 record and reached the play-in tournament. There, losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks meant the Cavs had to go home early.
It was certainly a disappointing result for Cleveland, but there were some bright spots for the organization, with Garland being one of them.
The youngster had a breakthrough campaign, ending the 2021-22 regular season with averages of 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest. Because of the development he showed, Garland was one of the finalists for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
It is clear that the franchise values Garland highly. After all, it agreed to a maximum contract extension with the Vanderbilt University product earlier in the offseason.
Garland will look to repay the Cavs’ commitment to him by helping lead them to playoff contention. He even said last month that he thinks Cleveland will make it to the Eastern Conference Finals in the upcoming season. Only time will tell if that comes to pass.
