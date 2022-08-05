Report: Cavs aren’t going to bend over backwards to lure LeBron James back to Cleveland

As many NBA fans know, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James began his professional career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He later rejoined the team in 2014 after a four-year stint with the Miami Heat, but he left for Los Angeles back in 2018.

Rumors have linked the Cavs to James in recent months, though it seems like the Cavs aren’t going to do everything possible in order to bring the 18-time All-Star back for a third stint in Cleveland.

“That, and the fact that sources have shared with Right Down Euclid that the Cavaliers are in a good place organizationally and aren’t going to bend over backward in order to lure James home,” wrote Evan Dammarell. “Would they love to have him back? Absolutely. I think anyone would be lying if they didn’t want James. But, with the uncertainty around his son and Cleveland having cap space next offseason, it would be remiss of them to kick the can down the road to wait until James is entering his twilight.”

The Cavs currently have a great young core with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Garland and Allen were named All-Stars last season while Mobley showed that he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

NBA insider Joe Vardon recently stated that the Cavs aren’t proceeding with the intention of bringing James back to Ohio.

Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it seems like James’ future has him in Los Angeles with the Lakers. The four-time league MVP recently became eligible to sign an extension with the storied franchise.

James is reportedly “extremely happy” in Los Angeles despite the team’s struggles over the past two seasons.

The former No. 1 overall pick has shown that he can still produce at a very high level. Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while connecting on 52.4 percent of his shots from the field and 35.9 percent of his shots from downtown.

While many Cavs fans are surely hoping that James somehow finds his way back to Cleveland before his career ends, it seems like another reunion might not happen.